Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell has High-Level Meeting with EU Commissioner Jozef Síkela | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

ARUBA (ORANJESTAD) – The delegation of the European Union (EU) headed by EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela, and the delegation of the Netherlands, led by Minister for Kingdom Relations, Erik van der Burg, together with representatives of the Dutch Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs), convened for a high-level meeting to reinforce cooperation and address shared strategic priorities. The delegation of Sint Maarten was headed by the Minister Plenipotentiary, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell.

During the discussions, the European Union reaffirmed its commitment to the OCTs, highlighting a doubling of the OCT financial envelope to support, among others, sustainable development, digital and maritime connectivity, disaster risk reduction, and the energy transition. A shift toward larger, coordinated, and investment-ready projects was emphasized, alongside plans to scale up financing in the next programming cycle.

Across the Dutch Caribbean OCTs, leaders highlighted key project areas for cooperation with the European Union, including maritime connectivity, digital resilience, renewable energy, disaster risk management and economic diversification. These priority areas were presented as opportunities for investment and partnership, with discussions focusing on strengthening regional cooperation, reducing external dependencies, and advancing climate resilience in light of growing geopolitical and environmental challenges.

Minister Arrindell underscored Sint Maarten’s strategic role as a key regional hub in the Eastern Caribbean and a vital link in advancing European cooperation, while highlighting the need to reduce its heavy dependence on external partners. Central to this vision is the advancement of maritime connectivity as a driver of economic diversification, food security, and renewable energy transition, resilience, alongside the urgent need to strengthen secure and diversified digital infrastructure.

In closing, Minister Arrindell stressed that achieving these priorities will require continued and reinforced financial and political support from the European Union and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, positioning partnership as essential to building long-term strategic autonomy and resilience in the region.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to partnership and the development of concrete, bankable projects that will drive sustainable growth and resilience across the Caribbean OCTs.