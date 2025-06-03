Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell meets with Polish Ambassador Kassangana and discusses closer engagement for cultural and economic exchange | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, paid a courtesy visit to Her Excellency Margareta Kassangana, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Netherlands, at the Polish Embassy in The Hague.

Held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, the meeting explored areas of mutual interest, including economic positioning, global security developments, and opportunities for enhanced cooperation in trade, tourism, and investment.

Minister Arrindell underscored Sint Maarten’s value as a strategic Caribbean hub and an emerging destination for Polish travelers. The two dignitaries discussed closer engagement through Poland’s investment and trade promotion channels, as well as prospects for cultural and economic exchange.

The visit laid the groundwork for stronger bilateral ties and affirmed a shared commitment to continued dialogue and collaboration.