Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Meets with SER Sint Maarten and Discuss Policy Products and Advisory Outputs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell Minister Plenipotentiary met with the Social Economic Council (SER) of Sint Maarten which paid a courtesy visit to the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary.

The SER delegation consisted of Harlec Doran (Chairman), Judensy Coffie (Vice Chairman), Leonie Bryson (Board Member), Ing. Drs. Sharon Arnell (Acting Secretary-General / Senior Policy Advisor), and Gerard Richardson (Secretary-General). Representing the Cabinet was, Drs. Prakaash Rostam, Senior Economic Policy Advisor.

Following an extensive introduction of the participants and the respective roles of both the Cabinet and SER Sint Maarten, several key topics were discussed. Central to the meeting were the policy products and advisory outputs of the SER, including the status of ongoing and completed advice.

Particular attention was given to the Sustainable, Affordable Access to Health Act (SAAHA) and its relevance to Sint Maarten’s long-term social and economic development.

Minister Arrindell expressed her appreciation for the commitment, professionalism, and substantive contributions of SER Sint Maarten, acknowledging the important role of social dialogue and evidence-based advice in national policymaking.

The Cabinet also shared insights into the progress achieved to date, while candidly addressing existing challenges and evolving approaches required to deliver effective results.

A strong emphasis was placed on the shared responsibility to ensure that the people of Sint Maarten benefit from more tangible and visible outcomes resulting from the efforts of public institutions and advisory bodies.

In this context, SER Sint Maarten underlined the importance of fiscal compliance as a critical condition for maintaining a sustainable balance between social welfare, economic stability, and overall well-being.

The Cabinet further provided relevant updates on current platforms and international developments, including European investment-related initiatives of interest to Sint Maarten.

Both parties agreed on the importance of continued collaboration, with the Cabinet reaffirming its willingness to support SER Sint Maarten where needed in the economic advisory process and in building strategic partnerships within Europe.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen cooperation, enhance policy impact, and work jointly toward sustainable and inclusive development for Sint Maarten.

Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell (3rd from right) with representatives of SER Sint Maarten.