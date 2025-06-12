Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Promotes Further Dialogue with the Republic of Azerbaijan | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Recently, Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell attended the official celebration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, hosted by the Embassy of Azerbaijan at The Hague Marriott Hotel.

Azerbaijan is a landlocked country located between West Asia and Eastern Europe. It has a population of over 10 million and its capital is Baku. It is bounded by the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus Mountains. It borders Iran, Turkey, Russia, Georgia and Armenia.

Minister Arrindell was warmly received by His Excellency Mammad Ahmadzada, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and his spouse, Aynura Huseynova.

During the celebration, Minister Arrindell and Drs. Prakaash Rostam, Sr. Economic Policy Advisor, engaged in dialogue with Azerbaijani diaspora professionals participating in a European Union (EU) Erasmus+ project.

These experts had previously visited Sint Maarten with a team of researchers as part of their academic and cultural exchange under the program. The initiative promotes international collaboration and research between EU member states and associated territories.

Recognizing the value of these exchanges, Minister Arrindell extended an invitation to a representative of the group to speak with members of the Sint Maarten diaspora and students.

The aim is to share insights and experiences on participation in EU- and Dutch-funded programs, and to encourage greater involvement from the Caribbean community in similar international initiatives.