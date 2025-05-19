Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell tells stakeholders at Cyber Conference: We face a defining moment in shaping our collective digital future | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – The Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten Drs. Gracita Arrindell represented the Kingdom of the Netherlands at the Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building (GC3B) with the theme “Cyber Resilience for Development.”

In the presence of policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society representatives, Minister Arrindell at the opening ceremony in her statement by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, “The digital revolution has transformed our world in unprecedented ways. It has connected us across continents, fueled economic growth, and empowered individuals. Yet, with these immense opportunities come equally significant challenges.

“Today, the digital domain is increasingly contested. We witness a concerning rise in cyber threats, digital oppression and attempts to fragment the global internet. The Kingdom of the Netherlands firmly believes that an open, free, and secure digital future is possible—but only through collaborative effort and shared responsibility.

“This is why cyber capacity building stands at the heart of our International Cyber Strategy and why we have proudly been the largest supporter to the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise over the past decade.”

Arrindell added: “The Kingdom of the Netherlands has endorsed the Accra call for cyber resilient development. We recognize how cyber capacity building is an integral part of sustainable development. That is also why we work together within the European Union with other partners to develop programmes with an integrated approach to digital transformation.”

Arrindell: “The complex challenges we face in cyberspace cannot be addressed by governments alone. A truly effective approach to cyber capacity building must embrace the multi-stakeholder model that has been the foundation of internet governance from its inception.

“In closing, the digital future we seek—open, free, and secure—does not exist by chance. It must be deliberately maintained through shared effort and mutual support. The Kingdom of the Netherlands stands ready to partner with you all in this vital work.”

During her closing remarks at the session on, “Towards a Cyber and Climate Resilient Digital Transition,” Minister Arrindell reflections were delivered on behalf of Sint Maarten.

“The path forward must be guided by two fundamental principles that emerged clearly from our discussions: First, integration is non-negotiable. Sustainability and security cannot operate in separate domains or follow disconnected road maps. Every digital solution deployed for climate resilience must undergo rigorous security evaluation from inception. Every renewable energy infrastructure project must incorporate cyber protection as a core design element. This isn't optional, it’s foundational to genuine resilience.

“Second, collaboration across traditional boundaries is essential. After all hurricanes do not stop at the border. The challenges of the twin transition transcend individual stakeholder capabilities. We need cooperation between technology developers and climate scientists, between security experts and sustainability practitioners, between public sector policymakers and private sector innovators and between developed nations and emerging economies.

“This important topic underscores the realities of the time we live in. Fragmentation is no longer an option. Fostering stronger partnerships increases global resilience. For Sint Maarten, follow up with concise steps forward from both public and private sectors is imperative for governments large or small in regard to identifying, and or updating existing rules and regulations thereby anchoring the relevant information in a transparent manner necessary to face these challenges head-on.

“Therefore, in the best interest of our community, sooner rather than later, we must decide on a coherent strategy for becoming a Cyber resilient nation similar to the manner in which Sint Maarten has an emergency response structure in place such as the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) where all entities are aware and familiar with each other’s actions in case of a calamity.

“After all, as I shared at the closing statement with the Conference, hurricanes do not stop at the border, neither does Cybercrime,” Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell concluded.

The GC3B took place in Geneva, Switzerland from May 13-14.