Minister Plenipotentiary Attends Japanese Tables Event in Leiden | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell participated recently in the annual Japanese Tables Evening, hosted by the Dutch United Nations (UN) Student Association SIB-Leiden at the historic City Hall of Leiden.

The event, now in its 23rd edition, is regarded as the association’s most important annual gathering and brought together 48 ambassadors, over 150 students, and fellow Minister Plenipotentiary His Excellency Carlson Manuel from Curacao.

SIB-Leiden, founded in 1947, aims to engage students in the political, social, cultural, and economic dimensions of international relations. The Japanese Tables Evening is a cornerstone of this mission, offering students the chance to converse directly with diplomats and high-ranking officials in an informal setting.

Participants were welcomed by the Deputy Mayor of Leiden, after which rotating round-table discussions unfolded over the course of three hours.

Minister Arrindell’s table included students from Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, India, the United States, Hungary, Bulgaria, and several others, reflecting the highly international character of the event.

The discussions were animated, substantive, and wide-ranging. Students raised questions among others on her personal experience as Minister Plenipotentiary, the Kingdom structure and the role of the Cabinet in The Hague, the impact of climate change on Sint Maarten’s coastlines and the ways in which collaboration and support are provided to the islands across various sectors.

According to the Minister, these conversations underscore the value of direct, people-focused diplomacy: "Taking part in this yearly forum with the students at the Japanese tables has been a deeply enriching experience- one that allowed us not only to share our own journeys, but also listen closely to their voices, their aspirations as the next generation of leaders". Minister Arrindell added that her visit to the event was inspiring and productive.

Throughout the event, Minister Arrindell highlighted Sint Maarten’s broader diplomatic and policy direction, as outlined in the government’s current strategic framework.

Sint Maarten continues to position itself internationally as a resilient, innovative, and human-centric small island nation, committed to sustainable development, strong institutions, and enhanced regional and global cooperation. Supported by the Trust Fund, ongoing reform partnerships, and a forward-looking vision, the island aims to present itself as a capable, future-oriented, and self-reliant partner within the Kingdom.

The international setting of the Japanese Tables Event offered an ideal platform to share this perspective with students and diplomats from around the world.

This edition marked only the second occasion on which Ministers Plenipotentiary were invited to participate in the event. The presence of the representatives of both Sint Maarten and Curaçao contributed meaningfully to the discussions on Kingdom relations and the shared challenges facing Caribbean partners.

Her Excellency Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell (2nd from left) with some of the students.