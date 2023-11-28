Minister Richardson Commends PSVE Students for Apology Following Assault Incident | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, is commending the students of Sint Maarten Academy PSVE for their sincere apology issued to fellow students, parents, and the community at large, following an unfortunate incident of assault in the vicinity of the school on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023.

The Minister observed the public apology via social media. In a public statement, Minister Richardson acknowledged the students' accountability, as they not only apologized for their actions but also committed to ensuring that such incidents will not reoccur in the future. The students extended their public apologies, recognizing the gravity of their violent and selfish behavior.

Minister Richardson emphasized the significance of schools as safe spaces for learning and the need for positive relationships among students, teachers, and faculty. She called for an end to violence, emphasizing that respect forms the foundation for healthy community functioning.

"We send our children to school to learn and expect that they are safe. We don’t expect them to assault and harm each another. This behavior must stop! I am calling for parents, families, and the community at large to foster positive examples at home and within neighborhoods so that our children can have healthy and positive communication skills. I am calling for the violence to stop," declared Justice Minister Anna E. Richardson.

The Minister also acknowledged the proactive role played by the P.S.V.E school management and staff for having the conversation, which led to the apology process and ensuring it was shared with the public. She commended the steps taken by the students in the right direction, highlighting their display of remorse and commitment to refraining from such actions in the future. Originally, the negative video highlights were shared prior via social media.

The Ministry of Justice supports the school's efforts to address and rectify the situation and remains dedicated to fostering a safe and respectful learning environment for all.