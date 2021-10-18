Minister Richardson escalates a call for action to the Attorney General to combat reckless riders | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - Having taken note of the senseless act of violence carried out by bikers on Friday, October 15, 2021, on a family, whereby a four-month-old baby suffered serious injuries to her head and eyes, after a group of bikers threw a rock through the rear window of the vehicle that she was in, Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson has renewed her call on the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Sint Maarten to take serious and swift action against all reckless behavior exhibited by riders of motorcycles and scooters on the island.

As a point of first ...