Minister Richardson informed about Master Program Notary Law | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Thursday June 15, 2023, the Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, met with the Dean of the School of Law of the University of Curaçao, Professor Ms. Flora Goudappel.

Ms. Goudappel informed Minister Richardson about the initiative taken by the University of Curaçao to create a Master Program Notary Law to stimulate the growth of qualified notaries and candidate notaries in the Caribbean part of our Kingdom.

Minister Richardson was pleased to learn that the master's program will also be available for the law students in Sint Maarten and wholeheartedly supports this new opportunity for our local residents.

During this fruitful meeting Ms. Goudappel and Minister Richardson also discussed possibilities for further collaboration between the Ministry of Justice Sint Maarten and the School of Law of the University of Curaçao with a focus on potential training courses for Justice personnel.