Minister Richardson Joins Hands with Tzu Chi Foundation to Provide School Bags and Supplies for Students in Need | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a remarkable display of community collaboration and compassion, the Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, teamed up with the Tzu Chi Foundation to extend a helping hand to students in dire need of school bags and supplies.

The heartwarming initiative stems from a heartfelt appeal received by Minister Richardson from the New Generation Foundation. In a letter titled "A Cry for Help," President Mrs. Esther Blackman-St. Luce conveyed the urgent need to assist children and youth who were grappling with the lack of essential school necessities. An insightful survey conducted by the Now Generation Foundation on August 1st, 2023, unveiled a startling reality - over seventy students were left without even the basic tools to begin the upcoming school term, slated to commence on August 7th, 2023.

Upon receiving the distressing report, President Blackman-St. Luce expressed her deep concern and shared her organization's efforts to reach out to businesses and companies for assistance. Despite her proactive outreach on August 2nd, 2023, the organization had not yet received any responses from the business community. Faced with this urgent situation, the foundation looked to Minister Richardson for help.

In response to the call for action, Minister Richardson rallied her support staff, and with their collective efforts, Marina Serrant, an all around worker of the Ministry of Justice, made direct contact with the Tzu Chi Foundation. Recognizing the immediacy of the situation, the Tzu Chi Foundation, swiftly rose to the occasion. Their admirable response culminated in the provision of over one hundred school bags, each thoughtfully filled with essential school supplies.

In a touching gesture of unity, Minister Richardson was invited to an event hosted by the Tzu Chi Foundation on August 6th, 2023. There, she gratefully received the generous donations of school bags and supplies, ready to be distributed to the deserving students identified by the Now Generation Foundation.

Expressing her gratitude, Minister Richardson remarked, "I am truly grateful for the Tzu Chi Foundation, represented by Mrs. Sai “Sandra” Fong Cheung, and the Tzuchi Foundation, represented by Mr. Cesar Gomez, Mr. Mayra Provence for their immediate and positive response to the call for support. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of these students, fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility."

This collaborative effort not only highlights the power of partnerships between government bodies and non-profit organizations but also serves as a testament to the resilience of the community in times of need. As the new school term approaches, these generous contributions will undoubtedly empower young minds and set them on a path of success.

Special persons to be thanked: Mr. Cesar Gomez, Mr. Mayra Provence, Mrs. Sai “Sandra” Fong Cheung (ID), and Marina Serrant