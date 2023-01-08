Minister Richardson takes Declaration of Conduct (VOG) application online | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson continues to explore ways in which the Ministry can provide services more efficiently in 2023. One of which is the digitalization of the Declaration of Conduct (Verklaring Omtrent het Gedrag – VOG) application process.

As of this Monday, January 9, 2023, the VOG application process is available online. The decision to move the application to a digital platform comes based on the high volume of requests that are coming in as more and more entities are requiring the declaration in their evaluation processes. Providing this service online promises to shorten the processing time for VOGs, thereby phasing out the element of securing an appointment.

The application process shall be handled within the legal timeframe of two (2) to six (6) weeks. All applications submitted prior to the launch date of January 9th are currently being processed and remain a priority. Persons with a confirmed appointment date and new applicants are now invited to apply online for a VOG via the website of the Ministry of Justice, www.ministryofjustice.sx.

To begin the application process, an applicant would select the ‘Online Applications’ tab, complete the VOG application form and upload the relevant documents such as a copy of a valid form of identification (i.e. passport, ID card, driver's license), a valid Census registration form (not older than three (3) months), proof of payment and authorization form for third parties (Power of Attorney), if applicable. All required documents having been submitted, a check will be done by the Ministry of Justice to verify the completeness and validity of the uploaded documents.

Once the preliminary check of the application is deemed complete, the screening process will commence within the Office of the Attorney General. If there is no criminal history or no objection to issuing the VOG for the purpose that it is requested, the applicant will automatically receive the VOG via email. If the applicant has a criminal history, they will be informed by email and will receive a motivated denial letter from the Ministry of Justice.

“I hereby take this opportunity to thank and express my profound appreciation to the management and personnel of the Public Service Center (PSC) who have been diligently carrying out the mandated VOG tasks with true dedication and an impressively high standard of work since July 2020. With the increasingly high volume of requests for the VOG, however, versus the manpower required, I believe digitalizing the application process is not just a positive step in the right direction but also a dire one that needs to be launched immediately, and I truly believe all concerned will also appreciate this format.

"I’d also like to thank Computech, the ICT Department, the Department of Judicial Affairs, Immigration and Border Protection Services, the Staff Bureau, and the Prosecution Services for their support in getting us to the point where we are able to make this transition," stated Minister Richardson.

A Frequently Asked Questions tab has also been made available on the website. The public is encouraged to review the questions and answers provided thus far. If, however a specific question has not been addressed, an email can be sent to VOG@justice.gov.sx.