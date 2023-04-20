Minister Samuel organizes first Think Book Talk for Group 7 pupils of five Primary School Boards | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - May 4 is the date on which the Second World War, often abbreviated as WWII or WW2, is commemorated annually by a formal solemn wreath laying ceremony by dignitaries and uniformed troops.

To stimulate and expand the knowledge and awareness of the youth about this important historic event and in general about all those who fight for freedom, the Government committee tasked with organizing this event joined forces with the Royal Marines and initiated a Marines Talk at five selected primary schools as pilot project for this year.

The Talk by the Marines had several goals, one was to encourage the group 7 (former grade 5 ) to read and discuss the books that are received annually from the Sint Maarten Library entitled “Caribbean Think Book“ (both available in Dutch and English) and a more long term goal is to bring awareness of the struggle for freedom that our ancestors in the Kingdom and the Dutch Caribbean Islands had to endure during the World War and any other war thereafter.

The visits to the schools took place on Wednesday April 19 and Thursday April 20, 2023. The talks and presentation by the marines were held on Wednesday at the Marie Genevieve de Weever School/Martin Luther King School, The Browlia F. Millard Campus (MAC), Hillside Christian School (Helmich Snijders Campus), and at Sr. Regina Primary School, and on Thursday April 20, 2023, at the Seven Day Adventist School.

“As the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and I consider it of great importance to teach our students about the role The Netherlands, Sint Maarten and other Caribbean islands played in the fight for our freedom in the second world war in connection with the annual program on May 4 Remembrance Day. The interaction between the students was educational, but fun and allowed our pupils to receive clarity on the link between war and the role the Royal Marines have in the Kingdom and the Dutch Caribbean islands.

Minister drs. Rodolphe Samuel thanks the school management and the teachers for embracing this new initiative and encourages the Government Organizing Committee of May 4 and the Marines to work on extending these talks to more schools in the coming years.

Several children expressed their interest in joining the marine and the talks were well received and dubbed a great success.

Programs such as these needs to be continued and as people, we need to remember all the fallen soldiers and the civilians who lost their lives fighting for our freedom so that you and I can live the life we enjoy today,” said Minister Samuel.

The Second World War, often abbreviated as WWII or WW2, was a global conflict that lasted from 1939 to 1945. The vast majority of the world's countries, and all of the great powers, fought as part of two opposing military alliances: the Allies and the Axis. Many participants threw their economic, industrial, and scientific capabilities behind this total war, blurring the distinction between civilian and military resources.

Group 7 students along with the Marines and Committee Member G. Holiday Seven Day Adventist.

Group 7 students of Sr. Regina School along with the Marines and Committee Members G. Holiday and Janssen.