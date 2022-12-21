Minister Samuel: Public Education Reaches Digital Milestone | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (Ministry MECYS) Hon. Rodolphe Samuel announced on Wednesday that the public education system of Sint Maarten has reached a very important milestone in the digital era for public primary schools.

“After visiting many schools on the island, I noticed that the level of education technology in the public schools needed improving. I made a promise to do something about that and it was decided to put a Digital Board in every public-school classroom.

“Today Wednesday, I am pleased to announce the dream is finally come through. On Tuesday I was informed that the Governor has put the final stamp of approval on this request.

“Not only will there be a digital board in every public-school classroom in the coming year but every public-school teacher and staff will also receive a brand-new laptop computer so they can adequately prepare these new interactive lessons for the students.

“With interactive lessons and the implementation of these high-tech digital solutions, the teachers will be able to better motivate students and, as a result, improve their learning skills and that of the students.

“The more attention they pay to what's going on, the more relevant information they'll be able to absorb at once. Public Education is now on its way, and no one will be left behind.

“This is a significant development for public education as we continue to work diligently in improving our educational system at all levels,” Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel said on Wednesday.