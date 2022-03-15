Minister Samuel says ‘Civiel Effect’ for Law Students to be recognized throughout the Kingdom in the future | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (Ministry of MECYS) Hon. Rodolphe Samuel last week attended the Four Country Education Consultation in The Hague, the Netherlands, along with his colleague ministers from Curacao, Aruba, and the Netherlands.

Minister Samuel described the meeting as constructive and informative. “We were able to accomplish a number of things that will benefit the people of Sint Maarten especially our students. One of the key items that we signed off in the final conclusion points of the consultation was the ‘Civiel Effect’ related to law studies.

“Currently, graduates of Curacao or Aruba law (bachelors and masters), are provided with ‘Civiel Effect’ whereby the application is limited to the Caribbean countries within the Kingdom. The ‘Civiel Effect’ therefore has no application in the Netherlands.

“We have taken the decision during the consultation to approve the process to change this situation that our Law students currently face. The Dutch Minister of Justice and Safety started the process to amend the applicable legislation that will enable the application of ‘Civiel Effect’ within the entire Kingdom.

“This is very important for our students who want to remain close to home in the Caribbean (Aruba, Curacao, Sint Maarten) to pursue their law degree, and have the option to practice law in the entire Kingdom,” Minister of MECYS Hon. Rodolphe Samuel explained on Tuesday.

The other ministers who attended the Four Country Education Consultation were: S. van Heydoorn, Curacao; E.J.H. Croes, Aruba; R. Dijkgraaf, the Netherlands.

Minister Samuel returned on Sunday, March 13 from The Hague.

The minister was accompanied by Ministry MECYS Secretary General Shermina Powell Richardson, Department of Culture Head Clara Reyes, and Policy Support Education Eva Smith Verbruggen.