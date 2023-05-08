Minister Samuel to FBE Exam Students: Best of Luck | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports drs. Rodolphe Samuel sends good luck wishes to all students sitting the FBE exams, and the students sitting their high school exams, the minister said in a press release on Monday.

“I would like to formally wish all students sitting exams in the coming days the very best of luck. Today you will be put to the test the culmination of everything you have been taught over the years. The nights and days of studying over the years have been leading up to this moment.

“There will be many more exams in your future as you take each step towards adulthood, but this is the biggest you have faced to date. Do not be daunted by the magnitude of the role these exams play in shaping your future. Instead, embrace the role these exams play in shaping your future.

“I have utter faith in our education system, your parents, your teachers, and all those who work within the ministry of education that they have done their best to prepare you for this day. To them I say thank you.

“To the students I say go out there and make us all proud. We have faith in you. Have equal faith in yourselves. Good luck and God speed,” Drs. Rodolphe Samuel, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports said on Monday.