Minister Samuel Welcomes Back Oranje School Pupils and Teachers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS) Hon. Rodolphe Samuel, is pleased to announce that the works at Oranje School have been completed and welcomes back the pupils and teachers.

The work entailed Roof Repairs and installation of Air Conditioning Units in all classrooms at the Oranje School.

“I am pleased with the successful completion of the repairs and the installation of air conditioning units. We are excited to welcome back our students, staff, and faculty to a safer and more comfortable learning environment starting tomorrow, January 3, 2024.

“Over the past month, the school has undergone significant renovations to enhance the safety and comfort of our facilities.

“These improvements include comprehensive roof repairs and the installation of state-of-the-art air conditioning units in each classroom, ensuring a conducive learning atmosphere for our students.

“We understand that the disruptions caused during December, including the shift to remote learning for some classes, may have been challenging.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated staff, supportive parents, and resilient students for their patience and understanding during this period.

“The safety and well-being of our school community have always been our top priority, and these necessary upgrades reflect our commitment to providing a high-quality educational environment.

“As we resume regular classes, we assure you that the Oranje School remains steadfast in its mission to deliver excellent education and nurturing our students' growth and development.

“We look forward to continuing this journey together, now in an even better-equipped setting,” Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel said on behalf of himself and the Division of Public Education.