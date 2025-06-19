Minister Tackling Advances Human Rights Reform at the Council of Europe | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/STRASBOURG, France - Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling has concluded an official working visit to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, where she addressed the Committee of Ministers’ human rights supervision procedure concerning the landmark case Corallo v. the Netherlands.

The Minister addressed the representatives of the 46 member states of the Council of Europe during the Committee’s formal examination of the case, which falls under the binding supervision process established by the European Convention on Human Rights. This process ensures that member states implement the necessary measures to comply with final judgments issued by the European Court of Human Rights (the Court), under the supervision of the Committee of Ministers.

The Corallo judgment, issued in 2018, found violations related to the detention conditions in Sint Maarten. In her intervention, Minister Tackling reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to complying with the judgment and outlined the concrete steps being taken to improve detention infrastructure and safeguard human rights, in line with international standards.

In her remarks, Minister Tackling highlighted that Sint Maarten’s reform efforts are not solely about complying with a binding court judgment, but about restoring dignity to those in custody and rebuilding a justice system that upholds human rights even under pressure. She presented concrete progress, including infrastructure upgrades at the Point Blanche Prison and collaborative efforts with international institutions such as the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). These partnerships are addressing critical areas such as prison construction, staffing, rehabilitation programs, and institutional governance. She also confirmed that Phase 2 of the new prison construction project is moving forward, following stronger interest from qualified bidders after a renewed tender process.

“This is not reform for reform’s sake,” Minister Tackling stated. “It is structured, evidence-based, and grounded in a long-term vision.”

Beyond the plenary debate, she engaged in a series of bilateral meetings with key European stakeholders, including Deputy Secretary General Bjørn Berge; Vice President Ivana Jelić and Judge Jolien Schukking of theCourt; Ms. Clare Ovey, Director of Human Rights and Mr. Patrick Schafer from the Department for the Execution of Judgments of the European Court of Human Rights; officials from the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT); legal advisors to the Lanzarote and Istanbul Conventions; representatives of the Council of Europe Development Bank; and the HELP Programme and the Education & Youth Division.

These engagements reinforced Sint Maarten’s commitment to a human rights-based justice system through institutional cooperation, technical support, and alignment with European human rights standards, prioritizing capacity-building, mental health in detention, reintegration, and alternatives to incarceration.

Minister Tackling’s presence in Strasbourg reinforced Sint Maarten’s resilience and sense of responsibility in the face of international scrutiny.

“Reform is not a checklist. It is a commitment—a deep, ongoing obligation to do right by the people we serve and those in our custody,” she told the assembly. “We are not standing still. We are confronting the past, responding to the present, and preparing for the future with urgency, humility, and purpose.”

Her engagement made clear that Sint Maarten is not merely fulfilling obligations, it is actively shaping a justice system grounded in transparency, cooperation, and the belief that every challenge is an opportunity to build something stronger.