Minister Tackling explores Aruba’s border management systems to support ongoing reforms | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/ARUBA - On Thursday, March 19, while in Aruba for Flag and Anthem Day, Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling used the opportunity to actively engage with key border management partners, exploring practical solutions to strengthen and modernize Sint Maarten’s systems.

As part of the visit, Minister Tackling, alongside Aruba’s Minister of Justice, the Honorable Mr. Arthur Dowers, toured the Immigration Department at Queen Beatrix International Airport, where the department marked its 57th anniversary. During the visit, the Minister received a detailed presentation on Aruba’s border control system, RADEX, to assess its functionality and explore opportunities to enhance its application in Sint Maarten.

Minister Tackling also met with officials from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to gain insight into Aruba’s preclearance operations and integrated passenger processing systems. Discussions focused on advanced technologies such as APIS, ATS, TECS, Global Entry, and biometric screening, which support more efficient and secure passenger processing.

The visit further provided an opportunity to observe recent upgrades at the airport, including a fully automated central luggage handling system designed to support streamlined operations in line with CBP standards. These systems, combined with integrated passenger screening processes, contribute to efficient passenger flow and reduced processing times.

The insights gained from this engagement will directly inform efforts to further strengthen Sint Maarten’s border management systems, enhance operational efficiency, and improve the overall travel experience while maintaining high standards of security.