Minister Tackling Signs Agreement with Suriname to Strengthen Prison Operations | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/SURINAME - On February 16, 2026, the Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling signed a one-year cooperation agreement with the Minister of Justice of Suriname, Harish Monorath, formalizing the temporary deployment of Surinamese correctional officers to support operations at Point Blanche Prison.

The agreement provides for the placement of experienced correctional officers from Suriname to assist with daily prison operations, reinforce safety protocols, and enhance institutional stability. The additional operational capacity will support continuity within the facility while Sint Maarten advances the recruitment and training of local correctional officers.

This collaboration forms part of the ongoing efforts under Sint Maarten’s Detention Sector Reform Program (DSRP), the national framework guiding the modernization and strengthening of the country’s detention system from pre-trial through post-detention. Through the DSRP, the Ministry of Justice continues to implement practical, phased measures that improve stability, build institutional resilience, and create the foundation for long-term reform.

Minister Tackling described the agreement as a strategic and responsible step forward.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to practical solutions and responsible governance. By working together regionally, we are safeguarding stability within the prison while creating the necessary space to recruit, train, and build sustainable local capacity. This is about strengthening our system today while investing in its future.”

Minister Monorath emphasized the importance of solidarity within the region, noting that justice and security challenges are shared responsibilities best addressed through coordinated action and mutual support.

The agreement underscores the strong and constructive relationship between Sint Maarten and Suriname and reflects a broader commitment to regional collaboration in advancing safety, institutional development, and professional standards within the justice sector.

The Ministry of Justice remains focused on steady implementation of the Detention Sector Reform Program, workforce development, and strengthening safety across the justice chain in partnership with regional and international counterparts.