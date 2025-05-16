Minister Tackling’s Hands-on Approach to Resolving Prison Challenges. 51 Inmates Relocated | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In the aftermath of the riot and fire at the Pointe Blanche Prison on May 14, the Ministry of Justice has remained fully engaged in managing the emergency response and stabilizing conditions.

This press release from the cabinet of the Minister of Justice Hon. Nathalie Tackling provides a detailed update on actions taken, ongoing recovery efforts, and the next steps toward long-term reform. Due to the damage caused by the fire and the uninhabitable condition of the affected area, 51 inmates had to be relocated.

Some were transferred to Police Bureau cells in Philipsburg, while others were temporarily housed in unaffected areas within Pointe Blanche. The Minister of Justice, alongside the crisis management team, remained on-site until nearly 3:00 a.m., working to ensure that each inmate had a safe place to sleep and that order was maintained.

“This incident has challenged our systems, but it has also revealed a silver lining – our collective strength,” said Minister Nathalie M. Tackling.

“From emergency services and law enforcement to prison staff and government officials, everyone came together without hesitation.” Our priority remains the safety and security of all affected. We are moving swiftly, transparently, and with full focus on recovery and reform.”

Prison Visit and Inmate Discussion

The following morning, Minister Nathalie M. Tackling visited the prison to personally assess the damage after police forensics and VROMI had done their checks. She also met with the Inmates Association, where she provided a detailed briefing on her and the crisis management team’s actions, and which potential solutions were being explored to improve the current situation.

The Inmates Association shared insight into what led to the riot and took time to acknowledge two of their members who acted bravely during the incident by risking their lives to free other inmates from their cells.

They confirmed that guards were present and made a good judgement call, stating that they could not have unlocked the cells and helped others escape the fire without the support of the guards on site.

The Minister thanked them for their swift and selflessness action. She also explained the difference between a judge releasing a suspect - with or without the condition of an ankle bracelet (electronic monitoring) and the Minister deciding on (early) conditional release for convicted prisoners, and reiterated her commitment to finding fair and practical solutions to their concerns and the other prisoners’ frustrations.

The Minister also shared that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), responsible for implementing rehabilitation programs in the new prison, had recently visited Sint Maarten.

In the meantime, the Ministry is finalizing short-term rehabilitation programs to begin offering these services now and carry them into the new prison. The association agreed that the immediate priority should be stabilizing the current conditions, followed by meaningful progress on longer-term reforms, including rehabilitation programs.

Current Situation

During a second emergency crisis management meeting held on May 15, the Ministry of Justice brought together key stakeholders to align on next steps. Present were the leadership of KPSM, the prison director, representatives from UNOPS (tasked with managing the new prison construction), the Ministry of BZK (Dutch Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations), and the Prosecutor’s Offices of Sint Maarten and Curaçao.

A technical inspection of the affected prison block was reviewed during the meeting. Officials from the Ministry of VROMI, the Fire Department, forensic teams, and UNOPS confirmed that while the impacted area is currently unlivable, there is no structural risk of collapse.

The reinforced concrete structure remains intact, which provides a solid foundation for repairs. Cleanup of the affected area set to begin today and will be followed by electrical and general repair work.

Once the area is cleared, a secondary assessment will determine the full scope of the damage and provide a more accurate timeline for restoring capacity and returning inmates to their cells.

Support continues to be mobilized from various partners. Aruba has offered to send five correctional officers, and the Ministry is currently finalizing logistics for their deployment. UNOPS is also activating one of their experts from within the region, with the aim of placing them on a flight to Sint Maarten today.

Additionally, a corrections expert who recently relocated from the Netherlands was on-site this morning at 9:00 a.m. to further assess the situation and share their expertise. Last night, the Coast Guard provided additional assistance on the ground, and immigration officers have been remobilized to support operations today and into the weekend.

Additional Marines from Aruba are also scheduled to arrive today to strengthen the response capacity. In the interim, inmates will be held in several secure facilities, including Philipsburg, the Foreign Detention Center, and unaffected areas within Pointe Blanche.

The Ministry has reached out to Kingdom partners to explore possibilities for temporary housing abroad; however, those partners are also experiencing capacity challenges. Inmate placements are being handled with care, considering individual risk levels and compatibility to maintain safety and order.

Experts from Aruba and Bonaire have also been requested to assist with safety evaluations and staffing assessments. Mental health professionals are being arranged to provide psychological support to both inmates and correctional staff following the traumatic experience.

The Minister also ensured the delivery of cases of bottled water to the prison after the facility’s water dispenser was affected by the fire.

Ongoing Investigation

The Police Force of Sint Maarten and the Public Prosecutor’s Office are currently investigating the incident. The Council for Law Enforcement (Raad voor de Rechtshandhaving), as an independent body, is legally authorized to initiate its own investigation at its discretion.

If deemed necessary, the Dutch Safety Board (Onderzoeksraad voor Veiligheid) may also be called upon to carry out an investigation. Anyone found to be responsible for the fire will be held fully accountable and will face firm disciplinary action and, where applicable, criminal prosecution.

As the investigation is ongoing, the Ministry will not provide further comment at this time.

Looking Ahead To The New Prison

This incident has reaffirmed the urgency of broader justice sector reforms. As part of its 2025–2028 program, the Ministry of Justice is executing a phased plan to modernize and expand the Pointe Blanch Prison.

The new prison, which is being developed in partnership with UNOPS, will feature improved safety protocols, increased capacity, and rehabilitation programs. It will be staffed with professionally trained personnel and supported by modern security technology. Rehabilitation and reintegration are core to this transformation.

With technical support from UNODC and other international partners, the Ministry is ensuring that programs focused on skill-building, mental health, and successful reintegration are embedded in the new facility from day one.

These are urgent priorities that will begin in the short term and carry into the future. More details on the new prison will be provided at a later date.

On a final note

The Ministry of Justice once again extends its sincere gratitude to all emergency responders and support teams who acted swiftly in response to the incident. Special thanks go to the Prison Staff, Fire Department, Ambulance Services, Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), VKS, Koninklijke Marechaussee, the Marines, as well as UNOPS, the Ministry of VROMI, the forensic teams, Kingdom partners, and everyone else doing their part.

Their dedication, professionalism, and collaboration have been instrumental in ensuring safety, containing the situation, and moving recovery efforts forward. As the Ministry continues to manage this evolving situation, it is important to note that a number of false and misleading reports are circulating online and in the media.

These messages are speculative, unverified, and in some cases, outright false. The Ministry urges the public to rely only on official communications and verified updates. In times of crisis, sharing accurate information is critical.

The Ministry of Justice will continue to provide updates as progress unfolds.