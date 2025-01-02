Ministers Brug and Arrindell discuss pressing issues to build a stronger, healthier future for the nation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Richinel Brug, Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), recently met with Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, in The Hague to discuss critical public health and labor issues.

The meeting focused on exploring how the Cabinet in The Hague can assist Sint Maarten through partnerships with the Netherlands and the European Union (EU), particularly in securing funding for vital projects and programs.

Discussions highlighted the need for strengthened collaboration, addressing mental health challenges, particularly among youth, and maintaining open communication to support Sint Maarten’s developmental goals.

“My objective as Minister Plenipotentiary includes being an effective facilitator to the ministry wherever possible, especially in securing technical support for urgent projects to qualify for funding,” said Minister Arrindell.

“Aware of the many challenges facing our nation, it is my duty to contribute significantly to finding solutions. Open communication and coordination are essential to making quality decisions for the people of Sint Maarten. I am grateful to Minister Brug and his team for taking this important step toward constructive dialogue.”

Minister Brug underscored the importance of improving mental health services for Sint Maarten’s youth. “The mental well-being of our younger generation is a critical priority, and we are committed to implementing impactful programs to address their needs,” he stated.

He also discussed plans to develop a centralized database for job seekers and students.

“This initiative will prioritize local talent, address capacity challenges, and foster autonomy in our labor sectors. Strengthening Sint Maarten’s resilience and economic independence requires strategic collaboration and transparent communication,” Minister Brug added.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of both officials to building a stronger, healthier future for Sint Maarten. Their collaborative approach reflects the nation’s dedication to addressing challenges and ensuring progress through partnerships.