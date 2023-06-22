Ministers presented with draft Code of Conduct for Public Prosecution Service | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministers of Justice of the Dutch Kingdom countries received the draft Code of Conduct for the Public Prosecution Service OM Carib during the Judicial Quadrilateral Consultation (JVO) held in Sint Maarten.

Ton Maan, the Attorney-General for Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, presented the draft Code to the ministers for their approval. The Code, when approved, will be in effect for the Office of the Attorney-General and the Prosecutor's Offices of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the BES. The draft Code after its approval will replace the current version implemented in 2016.

During the presentation, Maan highlighted that as the operating landscape of OM evolves, its internal organization must also adapt. Consequently, the draft Code reflects these changes.

The primary objective of the Code of Conduct is to underscore the employees' individual responsibility in adhering to and promoting appropriate behavior, in addition to formal regulations. The Code articulates the fundamental values of OM Carib and provides guidance for the actions of the organization.