Ministries of ECYS and VSA Advance Capacity Building Through Activation of DRDP Scholarship and Internship Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Affairs & Labor are taking concrete steps to strengthen national capacity in critical technical fields following recent discussions with Seven Seas Water Group on opportunities for Sint Maarten students in water management and related disciplines.

The Ministries’ involvement followed a presentation by Seven Seas Water to the Council of Ministers of Sint Maarten, during which the Desalination Resource Development Program (DRDP) was highlighted.

After the meeting, the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Ms. Melissa D. Gumbs and the Minister of Public Health, Social Affairs & Labor, Mr. Richinel Brug, engaged in a brief but substantive discussion with representatives of Seven Seas Water regarding the existing scholarship and internship program designed to support Sint Maarten students pursuing studies in areas such as mechanical, electrical and chemical engineering, with a particular focus on water production and desalination.

During these discussions, both Ministries were made aware that while the program had been established several years ago, its full implementation had been delayed due to the absence of a formally appointed Selection Committee.

Recognizing the importance of removing this administrative bottleneck, it was agreed by both Ministers that swift action must be taken to ensure that the necessary governance structure could be put in place.

Following these meetings, the Ministry of ECYS facilitated the development of a comprehensive Terms of Reference for the establishment of the DRDP Selection Committee, in consultation with relevant parties.

This committee will play a central role in ensuring a transparent, fair and objective evaluation of scholarship and internship applications in accordance with the program’s operational framework. The Terms of Reference will be published in the coming days, allowing for an open call for qualified individuals to express interest in serving on the committee.

The activation of this process marks an important step toward fully operationalizing the Desalination Resource Development Program and ensuring that eligible Sint Maarten students can benefit from opportunities that contribute directly to national development priorities.

Both the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Affairs & Labor emphasize that this initiative aligns squarely with the broader agenda of capacity building through education.

By supporting students in technical and STEM-related fields that are vital to the country’s infrastructure and sustainability, the Government continues to invest in the long-term resilience and self-sufficiency of Sint Maarten.

Further information regarding the Terms of Reference, application procedures, and program timelines can be found via the QR code or at:

http://bit.ly/4qCeiGM