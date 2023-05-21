Ministry of Education has three management level vacancies. Deadline to apply is May 31 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS) is currently advertising three senior management level positions namely, Secretary General, Head Division Education Innovations, and Division Head Public Education. The deadline to submit an application letter and resume is May 31.

The Minister of MECYS Hon. Drs. Rodolphe Samuel, is calling on everyone especially Sint Maarteners to apply for the senior level positions in education.

The position of Secretary General entails the integral management of a large ministry which includes personnel, financial and material aspects of the organizational operations.

The Secretary General gives direct leadership to the Management Unit (“Stafbureau”) consisting of seven (7) FTE’s (Full Time Equivalent), and the Departments and Divisions, which is approximately 124 FTE’s, of MECYS.

The ministry has in total four (4) departments, namely the Departments of Education, Department of Culture, Department of Youth and Department of Sports.

The ministry also has a UNESCO Office and six (6) Divisions, which are the Division Public Education, Division Examinations, Student Support Services, Division innovations, Study Financing and Division Inspection.

The Division Head Public Education is responsible for the management of the Division Public Education within MECYS, that requires the competency to function on two levels of leadership, namely the management of the Division Public Education Personnel and the management of the Public Schools, primary, secondary level.

The Head Division Education Innovations will lead the day-to-day management of the division and has advanced understanding regarding the implementation and evaluation of the latest educational innovations as well as the requirements that need to be in place for these innovations in the school organizations.

This person would also provide leadership and assistance in areas such as the development of programs and projects conducive to the enhancement of school infrastructure in general.

The recruitment process is facilitated and coordinated by SOAB. Interested persons are requested to submit their application letter and resume no later than May 31st, 2023.

The application should be sent to Mrs. E. Wiel at recruitment@soab.cw. For more information regarding the process, you can call + 1721 542-6555.