Ministry of Education seeking to Ensure Minimum Disruption in Services due to School Bus Drivers “Go Slow” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS) Hon. Rodolphe Samuel, is very concerned to learn of the decision taken by the School Bus Owners Association and their membership as it related to a planned “Go Slow” today, Friday, September 22, 2023, that could affect approximately 2,000 school-aged children.

“The safety of the students involved is of paramount importance to the Ministry. As such, all parents of children who make use of the school bussing service are requested to collect their children from school where this is possible.

“In the event parents are unable to collect their children, please inform your child’s school immediately so that transport can be arranged.

“The Ministry is seeking to ensure a minimum disruption in services, however, given the short notification of the planned action, the support of parents and guardians in ensuring a safe commute home for their children is most appreciated.

“The Ministry has informed school boards so that their schools can be informed. The Police Department and the Ministry of TEATT have also been informed and are collaborating to support during this time,” Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel said in a statement on Friday.