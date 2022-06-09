Ministry of Finance and Islandpreneur partner to Accelerate Growth | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In the past five (5) years, St. Maarten has seen unprecedented challenges. From the devastation of Hurricane Irma to the ongoing pandemic, the community has seen severe socioeconomic challenges. As a learning organization, the Ministry of Finance strives to develop its staff and community through education in areas of finance and innovation as it is critical to economic resilience and development, both personally and for the nation.

For this reason, the Ministry has helped to steer a variety of programs such as the Enterprise Support Project, which among other things provides loans and grants to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises (MSME’s) to stimulate capital investments in this core group of our society. The Ministry also sees the importance of capacity building and has worked to implement free courses through Coursera with other stakeholders such as the St. Maarten Development Foundation. In addition, the Ministry has also been actively involved in programs with Qredits, a micro-finance institution which in addition to business loans provides training.

The Ministry recognizes development programs that strive to improve the business community through innovative means while providing the wider community with opportunities to enhance their skills in an ever-changing world. Programs which focus on equitable ways to create wealth, strengthen relationships regionally and internationally as a means to increase trade balances, and overall provide tools for economic mobility contribute to lasting stability and progress. For this reason, it is one of the official partners of Islandpreneur.

“The collaboration of the Ministry of Finance with Islandpreneur represents creating new supply avenues for local entrepreneurs to tap into. Opening the resource pool will provide greater earning capabilities for people wanting to broaden their reach in a strategic and cost-effective manner. When having access to pertinent guidance from organizations such as Islandpreneur at the ground floor, persons will see their professional reach stretch past previous limitations; build skills which will directly impact trajectory; and network with others in their field, both here and abroad. The Ministry is elated to incorporate the Islandpreneur in the development of the people of Sint Maarten.” Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion stated.

Islandpreneur is a brand of accelerator programs, events, and projects designed to scale impact on small island developing states (SIDS) through innovation, finance, and entrepreneurship. The brainchild of Dr. Ife Badejo, president of Foundation INFOBIZZ and Founder of Produce Wealth Revolution Agency, Islandpreneur is designed to assist island-based entrepreneurs to have global impact. This is done through experiential and immersive learning, providing access to quality resources, and boosting entrepreneurial activity.

Islandpreneur Live is the signature event that brings together global leaders and experts together to provide island-based entrepreneurs and creators with strategies and tools to accelerate growth.

Launched in 2020, Islandpreneur Live has attracted co-founder of Priceline.com, Jeff Hoffman; international online business coach, Leslie Samuel; and venture capitalist turned youtuber with 3 million subscribers, Evan Carmichael. Experts from Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten, Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange, Microsoft, and Meta (formerly Facebook) have also shared their expertise at Islandpreneur Live. This year Islandpreneur Live 2022, scheduled for June 27 - July 1, comprises in-person masterclasses (June 27 -29), an awards ceremony (June 30), and virtual summit (July 1) and is done in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten, Port of St. Maarten Group of Companies, Motorworld, and TelEm N.V.

To register for masterclasses or learn more about Islandpreneur Live, go to https://linktr.ee/islandpreneur, stay connected on the Facebook Page, https://fb.com/iamislandpreneur or whatsapp +1-721-520-0033.