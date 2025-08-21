Ministry of Finance Honors Sherry Hazel for Nearly 31 Years of Dedicated Public Service | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Minister of Finance, the honorable Marinka Gumbs, together with colleagues, family and ex-colleagues in government, proudly honored Ms. Sherry Hazel during an appreciation dinner held in recognition of her exceptional service to the Government of Sint Maarten.

Ms. Hazel retired on July 31, 2025, after an impressive 30 years and 10 months of dedicated public service, most recently serving as Head of the Tax Administration since 2014. Throughout her career, she demonstrated unwavering commitment, professionalism, and integrity, leaving a lasting impact on the country’s financial administration and governance.

Born and raised in Sint Maarten, Ms. Hazel began her government career in 1994 as a Collection Officer at the Receivers Office. Her determination and pursuit of excellence saw her rise through the ranks, serving as Supervisor of Collections, Head of the Receivers Office, and eventually Head of the Tax Administration. She also contributed significantly during Sint Maarten’s constitutional transition in 2010, serving as acting Directeur Middelen at a pivotal moment in the island’s history.

Over the years, she also served as Acting SG of Finance, Acting Head of Inspectorate, Acting Head of Support, and Acting Head of Audit, demonstrating her versatility and ability to step in wherever leadership was needed within the government apparatus. In every role, she brought depth of knowledge, firmness, and compassion, ensuring that operations were guided by fairness, structure, and accountability.

Minister of Finance, Hon. Marinka Gumbs, in her address, expressed deep gratitude: “Sherry’s legacy is one of excellence, mentorship, and quiet strength. She gave nearly 31 years of her life to serving the people of Sint Maarten with dignity and integrity. Her contributions will continue to shape the Ministry and the country for years to come.”

The Ministry of Finance extends its heartfelt appreciation to Ms. Hazel and wishes her a joyful and fulfilling retirement.