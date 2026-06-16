MINISTRY OF FINANCE IMPLEMENTS PAYROLL TAX ADJUSTMENTS AHEAD OF JUNE VACATION PAYROLL | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Finance has successfully implemented payroll tax adjustments ahead of the June 2026 vacation payroll following concerns raised by Justice personnel regarding the taxation of certain extraordinary payments.

The matter was brought directly to the attention of the Honorable Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs, during one of the Minister’s monthly Finance Friday consultations, where several police officers expressed concerns about the taxation reflected on their payslips. Taking these concerns seriously, Minister Gumbs immediately requested that the Government’s payroll software provider conduct a thorough review of the matter to determine whether adjustments were required.

Working closely with the Wages and Salaries (Loon & Salaris) Department, the payroll software provider conducted a detailed assessment of the payroll system and the application of extraordinary tax rates. The review confirmed that the issue related specifically to the taxation of extraordinary income, including lump-sum settlements, vacation allowance, bonuses, gratifications, and other one-time payments.

The review also provided an opportunity to clarify a misconception that had been circulating publicly, including statements suggesting that regular monthly salaries were being taxed at the highest rate of 47.5 percent. The Ministry wishes to emphasize that this is not the case. Regular monthly salaries are taxed in accordance with the applicable wage tax tables and income tax brackets. The higher percentage applies only to extraordinary earnings and not to normal monthly wages.

Minister Gumbs explained that the issue originated from a lump-sum payment made in 2024, which resulted in some Justice personnel being placed in a higher extraordinary tax bracket. In certain cases, the extraordinary tax classification remained in place for subsequent extraordinary payments. While this affected the taxation of certain extraordinary earnings, it did not affect the taxation of regular monthly salaries.



Furthermore, overtime payments, bereikbaarheid (on-call allowances), and other recurring allowances received by Justice personnel are considered regular income and are therefore taxed under the normal wage tax system.

The Ministry also notes that the matter is case-specific and does not affect all Justice personnel. In some instances, employees received additional lump-sum payments in 2025, making the application of the higher extraordinary tax rate appropriate under existing regulations.

As a result of the review, the Ministry worked closely with both the payroll software provider and the Wages and Salaries Department to implement the necessary adjustments and safeguards. Particular emphasis has been placed on ensuring that extraordinary tax brackets are manually reviewed and adjusted where necessary in cases involving exceptional lump-sum payments. These measures have been completed ahead of the June 2026 vacation payroll.

Minister Gumbs expressed her appreciation to the payroll software provider for its cooperation and commended the Wages and Salaries Department for its professionalism, expertise, and dedication throughout the review and implementation process.

“When these concerns were brought to my attention by our police officers during one of my Finance Friday consultations, I immediately requested that the matter be investigated. I am pleased that through the combined efforts of our payroll software provider and the dedicated staff of the Wages and Salaries Department, we were able to identify the cause, implement the necessary adjustments, and ensure that this matter was addressed before the June vacation payroll,” Minister Gumbs stated.

The Minister also thanked the relevant labor unions for their constructive engagement throughout the process and for assisting in providing information that supported the review. While the 2025 fiscal year has been administratively closed and cannot be reopened, any over-withholding will be reconciled through the normal income tax assessment process when affected individuals file their 2025 income tax returns, provided there are no outstanding tax obligations.

“Our police officers and all Justice personnel serve our community with dedication and professionalism every day. Their concerns deserve to be heard, and when concerns are brought forward, we have a responsibility to investigate and act. I encourage all civil servants to continue utilizing Finance Friday as a direct avenue to engage with the Minister of Finance.”

The Minister further reminds the public that Finance Friday is held on the last Friday of every month from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Individuals with questions regarding taxes, payslips, or other financial matters are encouraged to attend. No appointment is required.



Minister Gumbs reaffirmed her commitment to transparency, fairness, and the continuous improvement of administrative processes to ensure that government employees are treated fairly and compensated accurately.