Ministry of Finance launches new electronic payment app | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Finance recently announced its newest innovation at the Islandpreneur Live 2023 event. The innovation comes in the form of a new app called Sen, something the Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion called, “a hybrid between Cash App and Venmo.” It is with this description that the Minister set the stage to introduce the app and some details about what the people of Sint Maarten can expect from Sen.

The name Sen is a play of the colloquial Sint Maarten use of the word “send,” as in the app will be used to send money, from one use to another among other features. Sen is still in its beta testing phases and will be available once it has been cleared for public use. The Sen app partners with CX Pay to make the services possible.

Based on their website, CX Pay makes it possible for merchants to enjoy the freedom and simplicity of accepting payments anytime from anywhere. This is achieved by the CX Pay platform using advanced compliance and fraud prevention technologies available on the market to guarantee a safe, secure, and flexible online payment environment to increase client and revenues. CX Pay has also previously partnered with the Ministry of Finance to provide online payment options for Government Online Payment Services Page.

The Minister of Finance chose to announce the historic service via the Islandpreneur platform, which is another collaborative partner of the Ministry. Sen will demystify the concept of electronic pay for Sint Maarteners. The Sen app will soon be available for download via the Google Play and Apple AppStore following its official launch.

“First and foremost, this initiative aims to promote financial inclusivity. We live in a world where digital transactions have become the norm, and a significant portion of the population relies on mobile devices for various aspects of their lives. By introducing a user-friendly app, we are bridging the gap between traditional banking systems and the unbanked or underbanked population,” said Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion.