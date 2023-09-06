Ministry of Finance looks for participants in the QR code system pilot program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Finance proudly announces an innovative advancement in the vehicle tax process, signifying a stride towards a sustainable and efficient future. This groundbreaking step aims to streamline procedures while reducing costs linked to plate production and civilian pick-up expenses.

Commencing on September 4, a pilot program will revolutionize the vehicle tax procedure, granting a select group of individuals the opportunity to experience the seamless benefits of the new QR code system.

The QR code system transforms how St. Maarten approaches vehicle tax payments, fostering sustainability and embracing innovation. This initiative also promises to reduce plate production expenses, leading to cost savings for government. The streamlined pick-up process contributes to enhanced convenience.

The Ministry of Finance is seeking individuals enthusiastic about pioneering this sustainable and forward-looking system. Those interested in being the first to test the system are invited to register for the pilot program by visiting the official government website.

The registration process is simple and requires you to provide some personal information, thereby securing a spot as a driver of change. After registering for the pilot program, participants will receive an email notification when their unique QR codes are ready for pickup.

By taking this step towards an efficient, technologically advanced, and eco-conscious approach to vehicle tax, St. Maarten positions itself as an innovation trailblazer. This move reinforces the island's commitment to a better, sustainable future.

To register for the pilot program, please visit www.services.sintmaartengov.org, scroll down to the Featured Services section and click on the link that says, “Vehicle QR Code Pilot Sign up.”