Ministry of Justice and SMMTA Partner to Improve Marine Industry Standards and Security | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - At the invitation of the Minister of Justice, Honorable Ms. Nathalie Tackling, the Sint Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) met with the Ministry on Thursday, August 7, to address shared priorities for improving immigration processes, clearance services, public safety, and workforce facilitation in the marine industry.

The meeting, held at the Immigration Office on A. Th. Illidge Road brought together Minister Tackling, senior Ministry officials, SMMTA President Jesse Peterson, Board Member Lela Simmonds, and other key stakeholders and experts within the sector. Discussions focused on how the Ministry’s broader policy agenda can be leveraged to strengthen both national security and the island’s marine economy.

Recognizing the marine industry as a cornerstone of Sint Maarten’s economy, Minister Tackling stressed the importance of actively seeking opportunities for growth while safeguarding the country’s borders. “Sint Maarten’s strength lies in our ability to balance security with opportunity,” said Minister Tackling. “Modernizing our border security, customs, and immigration systems is not only a matter of national safety, it is a driver of economic growth, and we must seize every opportunity. By working together to streamline procedures, improve safety, and facilitate skilled workforce access, we are ensuring that Sint Maarten remains both secure and competitive in the global marketplace.”

As part of these modernization efforts, the Ministry is implementing upgrades to immigration enforcement processes and clearance procedures, including the upcoming rollout of improved processing systems for visiting vessels and crew ahead of the 2025- 2026 yachting season. These enhancements will strengthen Sint Maarten’s ability to prevent any illegal activities while making entry and exit procedures more efficient. The Ministry and SMMTA will work closely to ensure the marine community is fully informed and prepared for the changes.

The discussion also addressed the importance of safeguarding anchorages through increased patrol presence and improved incident reporting systems. These measures reflect the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining public safety while preserving the visitor experience that drives repeat business and international recognition for this sector. To raise service standards, proposals included joint training workshops, simulation exercises, and a collaborative “Welcome to SXM” orientation package to further strengthen the visitor experience.

Another key point was the industry’s need for timely access to highly skilled marine technicians. The SMMTA highlighted the importance of cross-ministry coordination to resolve delays in securing short-term work permits for these professionals, who are critical to yacht maintenance, repair, and emergency services. The SMMTA is working diligently with the National Employment Services Center (NESC) on these matters and stressed the value of coordinated efforts between the Ministries of Justice and VSA to ensure timely, compliant workforce access for the industry.

Minister Tackling welcomed the proposals and reaffirmed her commitment to working with the SMMTA on practical next steps, including engaging other ministries in discussions to address work permit challenges.

The SMMTA has also opened dialogue with the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT) to build on the 2024 Economic Impact Study, which confirmed the marine industry’s significant contribution to Sint Maarten’s economy, job creation, and sustainable growth.

“Sint Maarten is already recognized as a premier yachting destination in the Caribbean,” said Jesse Peterson, President of the SMMTA. “Our focus now is on strengthening that position by improving efficiency, enhancing service standards, and ensuring our industry remains competitive, sustainable, and ahead of regional and global trends.”

The Ministry of Justice and SMMTA will continue to collaborate on these initiatives leading up to the upcoming yachting season and beyond to reinforce Sint Maarten’s position as a premier Caribbean yachting destination.