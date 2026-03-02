Ministry of Justice Clarifies Misinformation Regarding Immigration Activity | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Justice confirms that reports circulating about Immigration conducting operations or checks during the Dominican Republic Independence Day parade are false. No such planned operation was scheduled in connection with the parade.

The Ministry recognizes that events of this nature are important cultural celebrations within our community. There was no targeted action linked to the parade, and Immigration did not organize or execute any operation in relation to this event.

The Ministry can confirm that two Venezuelan nationals were detained yesterday. Their apprehension was the result of a routine patrol conducted independently of the parade activities.

The timing was coincidental and not connected to the celebration in any way. One of the individuals detained had previously evaded Immigration authorities in the past and has since been actively sought.

The Ministry of Justice remains committed to carrying out its duties in a professional, impartial, and lawful manner. Routine enforcement activities continue daily across the country and are not targeted at any specific cultural or community event.

The public is encouraged to rely on verified information and official communications from the Ministry.