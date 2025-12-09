Ministry of Justice Continues to Strengthen Coordinated Security Response | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Monday morning, December 8, 2025, the Honorable Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling, together with Chief Prosecutor M. Ridderbeks and the Chief of Police Carl John, held an urgent meeting at KPSM police station during an active, coordinated law enforcement operation.

The visit was timed to support the operational work underway and to receive direct briefings from the teams executing ongoing enforcement actions. Minister Tackling, Chief Prosecutor Ridderbeks, and Chief of Police John met with operation leaders to reinforce the government’s full backing and to ensure they have the resources and interagency cooperation required.

Their presence underscored the Government of Sint Maarten’s commitment to a firm, united, and uncompromising approach to public safety. Both officials expressed appreciation for the professionalism and dedication of the officers involved and reiterated that the safety of residents and visitors remains the government’s highest priority.

Strategic Coordination Meeting with All Law Enforcement Agencies

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Minister Tackling convened an urgent high-level coordination meeting at the KPSM station with the leadership of the Coast Guard, Immigration, Customs, and Police (KPSM).

The purpose of the meeting was to synchronize operational strategies across all agencies, ensuring a unified response and accelerated cooperation in the ongoing fight against criminal activity.

“Effective law enforcement requires unity of purpose,” stated Minister Tackling. “Today’s coordination ensures every agency is aligned, sharing intelligence, and acting together with a clear, common strategy to protect our communities.”

Additionally, the Minister made clear that the Justice Chain must act as a single, coordinated system, with shared responsibility at every level. She reaffirmed that resilience must come not only from the government, but from the justice chain as a whole.

The meeting solidified the government’s comprehensive approach to public safety, bringing the collective capacity of all law enforcement bodies under a strengthened, unified operational framework.