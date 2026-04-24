Ministry of Justice Extended Condolences on the Passing of KPSM Brigadier Keri Hyman | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that the Ministry of Justice announces the passing of our KPSM colleague, Brigadier Keri Hyman, on the evening of April 23rd, 2026,” the statement from the cabinet of the Minister of Justice stated.

“We did not only lose a dedicated officer, we lost a woman who embodied service in its truest form. Brigadier Hyman served the people of Sint Maarten with unwavering commitment, strength, professionalism, and integrity. She stood on the frontlines of our justice system with resilience and a deep sense of duty, earning the respect of her colleagues and the trust of the community she protected.

“Her passing leaves a void that is felt across the entire justice chain, most profoundly within the KPSM family. In this moment of grief, we stand united,not only in mourning, but in honoring a life of service that has left a lasting imprint on our organization and our country. We reflect on her dedication, her strength of character, and the countless ways in which she contributed to the safety and well-being of our community.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Justice, the management team, and all personnel of KPSM, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones. No words can ease the pain of such a loss, but we hope they find some comfort in knowing that her service mattered, her work made a difference, and her legacy will never be forgotten.

“May her dedication continue to inspire us all, and may she rest in eternal peace,” the statement concludes.