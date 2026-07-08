Ministry of Justice Launches New Online Foreigners Management System | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Justice is pleased to announce the official launch of its new Foreigners Management System (FMS) Online Platform, a major milestone in the modernization and digital transformation of Sint Maarten's immigration services.

Developed and implemented by the Immigration and Border Protection Service (IBPS), the new platform reflects the Ministry's commitment to delivering smarter, faster, and more secure public services while improving the experience of residents, employers, legal representatives, and other stakeholders who rely on immigration services.

“This new platform is about making government services work better for our community," said Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling. "It provides a simpler, more efficient way for applicants to submit and track their immigration applications while strengthening the quality and security of our services.”

Accessible via https://services.sintmaartengov.org (navigate to Justice section and click Residence Permit Application), the new online portal replaces previously manual and fragmented processes with a centralized digital system designed to streamline immigration procedures, strengthen data security, and significantly improve operational efficiency.

Through the implementation of the Foreigners Management System, the Immigration and Border Protection Service will benefit from a centralized and secure digital immigration database, faster processing and more efficient decision-making, improved accuracy in recordkeeping and case management, enhanced collaboration with key government partners, including the Department of Labor Affairs and the Civil Registry, and increased transparency and improved customer service for applicants and employers.

The launch of the FMS forms part of the Government of Sint Maarten's broader digital transformation agenda and demonstrates the Ministry of Justice's continued commitment to innovation, modernization, and service excellence.

The new FMS Online Portal has been designed to make accessing immigration services easier, faster, and more convenient than ever before.

Using the platform is simple. Applicants can register by creating a secure online account, complete and submit their application along with the required supporting documents electronically, and track the status of their application online anytime, from anywhere.

By digitizing the application process, the platform reduces paperwork, minimizes processing delays, and provides applicants with the convenience of managing their immigration applications from their home or office.

The Ministry encourages all employers, applicants, legal representatives, and members of the public who utilize immigration services to visit the new portal and familiarize themselves with its features.

The Immigration and Border Protection Service remains committed to providing efficient, transparent, and customer-focused services while continuing to modernize its operations in line with international best practices.

The new Foreigners Management System (FMS) Online Portal can be accessed at https://services.sintmaartengov.org by navigating to the Justice section and clicking Residence Permit Application.

Additional guidance on using the new FMS Online Portal will be shared to support users throughout the transition. The Ministry of Justice thanks the public for its continued cooperation and looks forward to delivering a more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly immigration experience through the new Foreigners Management System.