Ministry of Justice Progresses Steadily with Legal Placement Process | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Justice is steadily advancing the distribution of national ordinances (LBs), which legally formalize the placement of justice personnel in accordance with the newly introduced Justice Function Book. This effort is a key component of the Ministry’s broader commitment to structural reform and legal certainty within the justice chain.

Despite longstanding challenges, the process continues to move forward. The remaining batches, 14, 15, and 16 are currently in various stages of validation and review. Under the revised approach, justice workers are now invited to give input earlier in the process. This collaborative method promotes transparency and reduces the risk of objections later on which further delays the finalization of their LB.

Batch 14 has completed the validation process, and justice workers in this group will be invited this week to review their LB along with their validation files. Batch 15 is now approaching the end of its validation phase, with invitations for file review to follow shortly. Batch 16, which consists of all personnel (95) from the Point Blanche Prison, remains under validation and will be processed in three phases to ensure thorough and orderly validation.

Once individuals receive their draft LB, they have a two-week window from the date of signature to raise any formal objections. These are handled by the established Objections Committee, ensuring that each concern is treated fairly and lawfully. While the goal is to ensure accurate legal placement for all, it is important to note that justice workers maintain the right to object if they believe their placement is unjustified.

Each LB is grounded in the official Justice Function Book, which defines the official functions within the Ministry. In 2023, all justice personnel received a placement letter outlining their assigned function. The LB process now serves to formally establish that placement in law, aligning every individual with their correct function as defined in the legal framework.

All remaining batches are being handled simultaneously, and the Ministry aims to finalize distribution by the end of September 2025. This marks an important milestone toward legal regularization and a stronger, more accountable justice system.