Ministry of TEATT Addresses Recent Vandalism of Benches on Front Street | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT) of St. Maarten is deeply concerned by recent acts of vandalism targeting the newly installed concrete benches on Front Street. This act not only undermines the government's efforts to enhance the experience of residents and visitors but also reflects a disregard for the collective well-being of our community.

The decision to install benches on Front Street was a direct response to feedback received from tourists, local businesses, and residents. Overwhelmingly, there was a consensus on the need for additional seating options and measures to address the rampant parking issues that needed improvement and obstructing Front Street's beauty.

Minister Arthur Lambriex emphasizes that the benches were not implemented to serve individual interests but were part of a broader initiative aimed at improving the overall accessibility and aesthetic appeal of Front Street. The absence of seating and the

chaotic parking situation not only affected the visual appeal of our beloved Philipsburg but also hindered mobility for pedestrians, including those with limited mobility, especially those in wheelchairs.

It is disappointing that specific individuals have chosen to vandalize these public amenities intended to benefit the entire community.

Furthermore, Minister Lambriex urges local media houses to report responsibly and refrain from sensationalizing adverse events without considering the broader context.

While constructive criticism is essential for progress, it is equally important to acknowledge and highlight the positive steps taken by the government to address pressing issues.

In closing, the Ministry of TEATT remains committed to promoting sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for all residents and visitors of St. Maarten. Acts of vandalism will not deter our efforts to create a vibrant and welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy. Minister Lambriex has also been in close contact with St Maarten Police Force to strictly enforce the No Parking on sidewalks and where not designated as well as to find those responsible for destruction and vandalism of the public benches.