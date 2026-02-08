Ministry of TEATT Concludes Strategic Economic Stakeholder Consultation Workshop Week of Dialogue | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) successfully concluded its Strategic Economic Workshops and Stakeholder Consultations, held from February 2nd to 6th, 2026, at the Belair Community Center, under the theme “Addressing Sint Maarten’s Crossroads; Charting a New Way Forward.”

The five-day workshop brought together local and international experts, government representatives, private sector leaders, and community stakeholders to engage in open dialogue on the future of Sint Maarten’s economy.

The initiative marks the beginning of a broader process toward preparing for implementation through the development of a Strategic Economic Plan aimed at strengthening economic stability, diversifying the economy, and ultimately improving the quality of life for the people of Sint Maarten.

“This week was never meant to be comfortable. It was meant to be real,” stated the Honorable Minister of TEATT during her closing remarks. “Forward by Design is not a slogan. It is a decision to move from drifting to designing. The true measure of success will not be what was said here, but what we do next.”

Serving as Master of Ceremonies throughout the week was Rolando Tobias, whose facilitation supported meaningful dialogue and ensured continuity across each day’s discussions and stakeholder engagement.

The workshop unfolded across five thematic days, each addressing a critical component of Sint Maarten’s economic development. Day One, Setting the Stage and Defining the Path Forward, established the national context and economic realities facing the country, with keynote contributions from Secretary General Miguel de Weever, Bernise Stoffer of RVO, Shervin Frederick of TEATT, and international tourism strategist Vincent Vanterpool Wallace. Discussions focused on aligning short term economic stability with long term transformation goals and strengthening collaboration across institutions.

Day Two, The Future of Tourism, Yachting, Safety and Security, was moderated by tourism strategist Jim (James) Hepple and centered on opportunities and risks shaping Sint Maarten’s tourism future, highlighting the importance of safety, sustainability, and quality of life. Contributions from Chief of Police Carl John, hotelier Emil Lee, Anastacio Baker, Alex Gumbs of Port St. Maarten Group, and Leslie Dickerson, Director of the Nature Foundation, underscored the need for stronger coordination, climate conscious planning, improved mobility, and ensuring that tourism growth remains aligned with community wellbeing.

Day Three, Policy and Cross Sector Alignment, focused on strengthening collaboration across ministries and sectors. Presentations addressed economic policy, labor dynamics, health, education, housing, transportation, and competition law, with contributions from local experts including Jessica Rogers, Sharilyn Bryson, Peggy Ann Dros, Fenna Arnell, Kenson Plaisimond, Erin Ellis, and Lucien Wilson.

International expertise was also provided by Matthijs Visser from the Netherlands, whose work with Aruba’s Competition Authority offered insight into fair trade practices and regulatory development. Discussions emphasized that policy cannot exist in silos and that coordinated governance is essential to achieving sustainable outcomes.

Day Four, Innovation and Diversification, shifted attention toward emerging sectors and new economic opportunities. Keynote speakers such as Gregory Richardson explored innovation, cybersecurity, and the digital economy, while Brian Deher discussed maritime development within the Blue Economy and Josiah Halley highlighted agricultural potential within the Green Economy. Conversations reinforced that diversification is not about abandoning tourism but strengthening it while deliberately building new lanes for growth.

Day Five, Orange Economy and Next Steps, highlighted culture, creativity, and entrepreneurship as drivers of economic growth. The panel discussion, moderated by King Verse, featured Kelvin Hodge James (King James), Bianca Dijkhoff (DJ BB Bad), Zillah Duzon, Mercedes Wyatte (Elektra), Renata de Weever, Clara Reyes, and Pearl Hendrickson.

Panelists expressed a shared passion for protecting Sint Maarten’s culture and creative identity, emphasizing the importance of recognizing local ambassadors, creating meaningful incentives, and shifting from assumptions to genuine engagement by asking, listening, and placing creatives at the center of development conversations. The week concluded with reflections on the next phase of work, emphasizing that consultation must now transition into structured action.

The Ministry emphasized that the workshop represents the starting point toward implementation. The insights gathered will now inform stakeholder interviews, policy analysis, and the drafting of a Strategic Economic Plan, which will be presented for further feedback before finalization.

“The results we saw in 2025, including over 1.6 million cruise passengers and more than 855,000 passenger arrivals, were achieved through collective effort,” the Minister noted. “But growth must translate into opportunity and quality of life for our people. That is the direction we are building toward.”

The Ministry recognizes that not everyone was able to attend the sessions throughout the week. Stakeholders, residents, and organizations who wish to provide input are encouraged to remain engaged by contacting the Ministry of TEATT at event-teatt@sintmaartengov.org. Feedback received will be incorporated into the ongoing development of the Strategic Economic Plan.

The Ministry extended gratitude to its partners, including TWO, RVO, and the many government departments and stakeholders who supported the initiative, as well as the technical crews, event planners, catering teams, and venue staff who ensured the success of the week. Appreciation was also expressed to every business leader, civil servant, expert, and community stakeholder who participated in shaping the dialogue.

“This week confirmed that Sint Maarten does not lack ideas or talent. What we need now is alignment, ownership, and execution,” the Minister concluded. “On Monday we set the stage. This week we aligned. And from here, together, we move forward, by design.”