Ministry of TEATT Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy on Unauthorized Vending | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), through its Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs, remains steadfast in its mission to uphold public order and ensure strict compliance with economic regulations across the country.

On April 8, 2025, the Inspectorate responded to a complaint regarding unauthorized commercial activity on Simpson Bay Beach. An individual known to the authorities for previous non-compliance was found operating without the necessary business licenses or permits. Despite repeated warnings, the individual refused to vacate the area or cooperate with lawful instructions issued by economic controllers.

Due to the individual’s continued noncompliance and inability to provide valid identification, the Inspectorate requested assistance from law enforcement officials attached to the Ministry of Justice. Officers from the relevant agencies responded promptly and professionally, resulting in the individual’s removal from the location and subsequent detention in accordance with applicable immigration and public safety protocols.

The Ministry of TEATT emphasizes that it does not enforce immigration law but works in close partnership with the Ministry of Justice and its agencies, including Immigration and Police, to ensure coordinated action when violations intersect multiple legal domains.

This incident underscores the Ministry’s zero-tolerance approach to unlawful commercial activities and its continued commitment to safeguarding the economic, legal, and social order of Sint Maarten. Regulatory oversight and compliance enforcement remain priorities to protect legitimate businesses, residents, and the country’s reputation as a safe and orderly destination.

All persons conducting commercial activities are reminded of their duty to comply with existing laws and licensing requirements. Respect for the rule of law is fundamental to maintaining a fair and thriving economic environment for all.