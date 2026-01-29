Ministry of TEATT to host a Strategic Economic Stakeholders Consultation Workshop | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Sint Maarten is at a crossroads. As a country, we have demonstrated resilience in the face of global shocks and uncertainty. However, resilience alone is no longer sufficient.

The challenges we face today, economic sustainability, diversification, labor pressures, governance reform, safety, and long-term competitiveness, are interconnected and require a more deliberate, coordinated approach.

In response, the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT) will host the Strategic Economic Stakeholders Consultation Workshop from February 2 to 6, 2026, under the theme:

“Addressing Sint Maarten’s Crossroads; Charting a New Way Forward.”

The workshop will take place at the Belair Community Center and is designed to move beyond traditional consultation formats. This initiative reflects months of preparation, research, and engagement, informed by what stakeholders have consistently expressed as missing in previous processes, depth, structure, follow-through, and relevance.

This consultation recognizes that while individuals often experience the economy through a single lens, whether as residents, business owners, professionals, or sector representatives, the economy itself functions as a system with many moving parts.

TEATT’s role is to view the economy holistically and to lead the strategic coordination necessary to create balance across sectors.

As Minister of TEATT, Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, stated:

“The economy cannot be viewed through a single lens. To move Sint Maarten forward, we must look at the entire system, tourism, labor, investment, innovation, and safety, and create the right balance. But this only works if stakeholders engage differently. Help us understand what you are facing, so we can help you, and together help Sint Maarten move forward with solutions that can actually be implemented.”

The five-day workshop is structured around key themes that reflect both local realities and global developments. Each day will focus on a core theme that together forms the foundation of Sint Maarten’s economic future:

Setting the Stage: Where Sint Maarten stands today and the realities shaping our choices

Tourism Development: Strengthening the core pillar while addressing vulnerability and sustainability

Safety & Security: As a prerequisite for economic confidence and investment

Blue Economy: With specific attention to Maritime and Yachting opportunities

Orange Economy & Diversification: Including arts, culture, culinary, film, festivals, and creative industries

Policy Challenges and Institutional Alignment: Addressing gaps, overlaps, and implementation barriers, incentives and structural reforms.

To enrich these discussions, the consultation will feature valuable keynote speakers and experts from abroad, professionals in their respective fields who have firsthand experience guiding economies through similar stages of development. Their perspectives will provide practical insight into how other jurisdictions have navigated challenges comparable to those Sint Maarten now faces, offering lessons learned and approaches that can be adapted to the local context.

Importantly, discussions will not be limited strictly to matters within TEATT’s immediate mandate. Issues raised that fall outside the Ministry’s direct responsibility but are critical to economic progress will be documented and explored further through coordinated follow-up. This approach underscores the importance of stakeholders not only attending but engaging constructively and substantively.

Participation includes a broad cross-section of society:

The private sector

Labor unions

Government-owned entities such as the Port, Airport, and GEBE

Independent institutions including the SER, Integrity Chamber, Ombudsman, and High Councils of State

All Ministries: TEATT, ECYS, JUS, FIN, VROMI, VSA, AZ

The consultation also aligns with ongoing reforms under the E6 Country Package, with support from TWO and RVO, whose involvement has helped make this initiative possible and reinforces the commitment to sustainable, long-term economic development.

Input gathered during the week will directly inform the development of a Strategic Economic Development Plan, supported by an Expert Group and followed by additional targeted consultations where necessary. The objective is clear: a plan that is realistic, actionable, and supported by those who will help implement it.

Stakeholders who have received invitations are encouraged to register. Those who believe their expertise aligns with the themes and who wish to contribute meaningfully are also invited to participate. Registration remains open until this Friday, January 30th, 2026. A detailed agenda will be shared thereinafter with registrants to guide participation.

Further information may be obtained via:

Mr. Miguel de Weever , Secretary General – miguel.deweever@sintmaartengov.org

Mr. Shervin Frederick, Head of ETT – shervin.frederick@sintmaartengov.org

This consultation represents a deliberate shift—from fragmented discussions to coordinated planning, and from reacting to challenges to governing Forward by Design. Meaningful progress now depends on meaningful participation.