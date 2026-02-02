Ministry of TEATT’s Strategic Economic Stakeholders Consultation: High-Level Regional and Local Expertise Ready | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT) officially commenced the Strategic Economic Stakeholders Consultation, taking place February 2–6, 2026, bringing together a compact but high-impact group of regional experts, local leaders, and policymakers to initiate Sint Maarten’s next phase of economic planning.

This week’s consultation is supported by a diverse group of speakers and contributors with hands-on experience in economic transformation, tourism development, climate resilience, innovation, and governance, including:

Jim Hepple – Known for his advisory work supporting Aruba’s tourism development and strategic positioning, with a strong focus on sustainable destination management.

Vincent Wallace – A seasoned tourism professional who has contributed significantly to The Bahamas’ tourism sector through senior leadership and policy-driven roles.

Tadzio Bervoets – Widely recognized for his work in climate action, environmental protection, and sustainable development within small-island contexts.

Emily Lee – Former Minister of VSA, hotelier, and entrepreneur, bringing practical insight across public policy, private enterprise, and hospitality operations.

Gregory Richardson – Known for his work in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and innovation ecosystems, with relevance for modern public and private sector reform.

Together with the on-island expert team, these contributors are supporting a focused, working-session approach designed to move quickly from dialogue to direction.

As Minister of TEATT, Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, emphasized:

“This week is intentionally compact and focused. It is not the final word—it is the beginning. The purpose is to set direction, identify priorities, and establish a strong foundation for the Strategic Economic Development Plan that will follow. Stakeholder engagement does not end here; it expands from here.”

The Ministry stresses that stakeholders who are unable to participate throughout the week will not be left out of the process. As the Strategic Economic Development Plan is drafted with the support of the expert team, additional outreach and targeted engagement will take place to ensure broad input, validation, and alignment.

This consultation represents the starting point of a longer, structured process—one that prioritizes realism, coordination, and implementation as Sint Maarten charts its economic future.