MINISTRY OF VROMI AND UNOPS SIGN LOI TO IMPROVE NATIONAL MOBILITY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure of Sint Maarten (VROMI) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) expressing their shared intention to collaborate on the development of a national mobility improvement program.

The Letter of Intent establishes a framework for technical cooperation aimed at improving mobility, traffic management, and road safety across the country. This proposed Technical Assistance will support VROMI and partner ministries (TEATT and Justice) in developing an implementation roadmap for assessing traffic flows, congestion points, road safety risks, identifying priority short-term actions and longer-term solutions to strengthen mobility in Sint Maarten.

Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs underscored the value of this study, noting that existing studies are out-dated and solutions to address current challenges need to be data-driven, using local knowledge, experience, and international best practices.

The Ministry recognizes that this effort is inter-ministerial and needs the input of the community. Together with UNOPS, VROMI will host public consultations to ensure that solutions are inclusive as much as they are scientific.

“This step marks the formalization of a year-long engagement with UNOPS on this topic, recognizing that our economy is based on sound economic policy and decision-making, supported by proper infrastructure and spatial planning.”

Dalila Gonçalves, UNOPS Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, noted the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to evidence-based planning and sustainable infrastructure, “effective mobility systems are fundamental to resilient and inclusive development, particularly in Small Island Developing States. UNOPS looks forward to supporting VROMI in materializing their vision for the future of mobility in Sint Maarten”.

Recognizing that mobility is a cross-cutting issue affecting all sectors of society, the initiative will actively engage a broad range of stakeholders throughout its implementation. This includes collaboration with the private sector, ministries, educational institutions, community organizations, and representatives from key economic industries.

Through these dialogues, the project aims to ensure that the mobility improvement program is holistic, inclusive, and responsive to the diverse social, economic, and spatial needs of Sint Maarten, while reflecting technical analysis.

The initiative aligns with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Sustainable Development Goal 9 on Resilient Infrastructure. Once all legal and financial arrangements are in place the Letter of Intent will be replaced with a Memorandum of Understanding.