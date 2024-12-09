MINISTRY OF VROMI SECURES €1.9 MILLION FOR STORMWATER INFRASTRUCTURE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured a €1.9 million subsidy from the Dutch Government.

This funding represents a crucial step in addressing key operational and infrastructure challenges within the Ministry and underscores the ongoing partnership between our Government and the Netherlands.

Following a formal request submitted by the Ministry between June and August this year, the funds were transferred to the Government's accounts. This financial support will enable the Ministry to enhance its capacity to deliver vital services to the public. €500,000 of the subsidy has been allocated specifically to aid in the acquisition of new stormwater pumps.

These pumps will play a critical role in improving stormwater management, mitigating flooding risks, and safeguarding communities during periods of heavy rainfall. €1.4 Million will go towards capacity building to address other critical gaps within the Ministry, ensuring that resources are strategically applied.

Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs expressed gratitude for this critical funding, stating: "This €1.9 million subsidy will allow us to make targeted improvements to essential infrastructure, particularly in stormwater management, ensuring the safety and well-being of our people.

“We are committed to transparency and accountability in utilizing these funds to deliver maximum benefit to our communities."

The Ministry of VROMI remains steadfast in its mission to enhance public infrastructure, improve spatial planning, and support sustainable development.

Further updates on the utilization of these funds and progress on related projects will be shared in the coming months.