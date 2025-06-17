Ministry of VROMI Strengthens Hurricane Season Preparedness with Proactive Trench Inspection Protocol | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Approximately two weeks into the Hurricane Season and the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) is continuously reinforcing its commitment to flood mitigation and public safety through a structured and proactive inspection protocol of the country's trench systems.

In ongoing preparation of the Hurricane Season 2025, the Ministry of VROMI’s Infrastructure Management Department activates its Hurricane Preparedness Plan, which includes coordinated inspections with the contractors across the four designated zones on the island.

The Department’s contract managers are tasked with overseeing and conducting these site inspections to ensure that the trench network remains clear and functional.

Prior to the onset of rainfall, trench cleaning contractors are notified of the weather conditions and are placed on standby for rapid response. This early communication ensures that cleaning crews are mobilized and ready to act if urgent clearing is needed.

Inspections are focused first on major trenches such as the Rolandus Canal, Point Blanche Trench, and Coralita Trench, Milton Peters Trench, Belvedere Trench, Dutch Quarter Trench, which are key components of the island’s stormwater drainage system. These and other critical trenches are closely monitored, particularly those known to be prone to blockages during heavy rain events.

Should any obstructions or build-up of debris be identified during inspections, trench cleaners are contacted immediately and dispatched to carry out necessary clearing works, ensuring water flows unimpeded and reducing the risk of localized flooding.

“The health of our drainage system is a priority, especially during periods of intense rainfall,” stated the Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs. “Our system of advanced notifications and targeted inspections allows us to act quickly and protect vulnerable areas before potential issues escalate.”

The Ministry of VROMI continues to urge the public to do their part in keeping drains and surrounding areas free from waste and debris, which can contribute to blockages and increase flood risk.

For updates and further information, please follow the Ministry of VROMI on official government platforms.