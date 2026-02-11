Ministry of VSA announces official commencement of the Healthcare Professional Registrar project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of VSA has officially launched the Healthcare Professional Registrar Project, funded through the Temporary Working Organization (TWO), as a key step toward strengthening patient safety, transparency, and trust within the national healthcare system.

For the first time, Sint Maarten will establish a local, publicly accessible register to ensure that healthcare professionals practicing on the island are properly qualified, meet national standards, and maintain the required professional competencies. This register will provide the public with a reliable mechanism to verify healthcare professionals, while also strengthening oversight and supporting regulatory compliance across the sector.

“This register is an essential instrument for safeguarding patient safety and reinforcing trust in our healthcare system. It ensures that professional standards are clear, verifiable, and consistently upheld,” stated the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor.

The introduction of the Healthcare Professional Registrar aligns Sint Maarten with best practices within the Kingdom and the wider region. It supports a more structured and accountable healthcare framework, contributing to improved quality assurance and patient protection.

Consultants were selected following a formal vetting process based on the publication of Terms of Reference for key project roles, including a Project Manager and a Legislative Draftsman. Mr. Javier Asin and Ms. Joanne Dekker were selected as Project Manager and Legislative Draftsman, respectively, and officially commenced their duties in early February.

The selection of the two consultants and the drafting of the necessary legislation represents the first step in a broader, phased process. While the legal framework is foundational, the development and implementation of a robust digital platform will be the most critical component of the project. The digital system will serve as the operational backbone of the register, ensuring accessibility, reliability, data integrity, and long-term sustainability.

In accordance with the approved Plan of Approach, the consultants will use the initial months of the project to engage with relevant stakeholders within the public health sector and to review comparable legislation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This review will also include the draft framework submitted by the Prime Minister, as well as other relevant legislative frameworks within the Caribbean that may be suitable for Sint Maarten.

The position of IT Systems Specialist will be revised and republished later in 2026 to ensure that the technical requirements for the digital platform are clearly defined and fit for purpose.

The Healthcare Professional Registrar is a cornerstone in safeguarding the integrity, safety, and efficiency of Sint Maarten’s healthcare system. By promoting transparency, accountability, and professional standards, this initiative represents a significant investment in improved patient care and public confidence. The Ministry looks forward to keeping the public informed as this important project progresses.