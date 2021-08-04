Ministry VROMI Recommences with Road Maintenance Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), announces the recommencement of its road maintenance program which started on August 1st on Union Road in Cole Bay.

This is the first round which is primarily focused on main access roads and will be followed up with the repair of secondary roads in the near future.

Re-paving and re-patching activities will be carried out on:

Week 31

Sunday/Monday night: Union Road – Cole Bay

Tuesday night: Airport Road in Simpson Bay and Maho and Cupecoy

Wednesday night: Brouwers Road and LB Scott Road

Thursday night: Bishop Hill Road

Week 32

Sunday/ Monday night: Sucker Garden Road

The road works will be carried out by contractor Windward Roads BV starting from 8:30 pm until 3:00am.

Residents that live in the vicinity of where the works are being carried out will still has access including emergency responders despite the interference due to the road maintenance.

Motorist are advised to be vigilant of the road repair crew at work along with the heavy equipment, and observant of the traffic diversion directional signs.

The Ministry of VROMI looks forward to your cooperation.