Ministry VSA & Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V. sign Agreement to introduce Debit Mastercard | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA) marked a significant and historical milestone today, January 10, 2024. The signing of the Scope of Service Agreement signifies the realization of digitalizing the financial aid payments by MCB – St. Maarten (trading as WIB) on behalf of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor.

The task to have this come to fruition started some three (3) years ago, with a vision to create improved efficiencies for the financial aid process under the Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services, but most importantly, to usher in an era of higher client centered services. This agreement will allow every financial aid recipient to receive a Debit Mastercard, gaining 24/7 access to financial aid funds, and no longer requiring them to visit the Bank to receive those funds.

In an invited comment, Honorable Minister Omar Ottley reasserted his vision as Minister, to provide quality service through the Ministry and to ensure that the vulnerable persons in our society have a safety net during difficult times. “As Minister of VSA, I am proud to sign this agreement, and grateful for the partnership of the entire MCB St. Maarten Branch team “, stated Minister Ottley. Country Head of MCB St Maarten Branch, Mrs. Daisy Tyrol Carolus hailed the agreement as a pillar of accomplishment for the Bank as it regards financial aid recipients, and further elucidated on the broad benefits that the Debit Mastercard will provide to each recipient.

Division Head Labor Affairs & Social Services, drs. Peggy-Ann Dros stated that information sessions will be organized, as well as training for all financial aid clients on the use of the Debit Mastercard, in close collaboration with the MCB St. Maarten branch core team members.

Congratulations to the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, under the leadership of Honorable Omar Ottley, for this achievement.