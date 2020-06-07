Ministry VSA reminds business community to implement and adhere to COVID-19 Preventive Measures | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) is reminding the business community especially bars and restaurants that they must implement and adhere to the COVID-19 Preventive Measures.

Controls of business establishments will be taking place to ensure that they are in compliance with their operational Safety Plan guidelines. Businesses found not in compliance can face fines.

Some of the key measures that businesses have to comply with are face coverings and social distancing measures.

The COVID-19 Guidelines by the Re-Opening Taskforce of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) can be found at the following link: http://www.sintmaartengov.org/government/VSA/Health-Updates/NOVELCORONAVIRUS/Pages/lockdown.aspx

Under the aforementioned link, there are also guidelines for the preparation of COVID-19 Prevention and Safety Plans for the Business Community of St. Maarten.

The guidelines cover the following businesses: Supermarkets, Mini Markets and Outlets; Health & Safety Guidelines for Workplaces; Guidelines for Restaurants, Food Vendors and Beach Bars; Daycare Centers and Early Stimulation; Beach Vendors and Beach Goers; Casinos; Churches and religious gatherings (including weddings and funerals); Barbershops, beauty salons and spas; Bars and nightclubs; Indoor activities and recreational centers; Indoor sports facilities (gyms); Cinemas and theatres; Regulated (T-plates) and unregulated transport (G-plates).

Business and services mentioned in the aforementioned categories must submit their operational plans to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

for approval prior to re-opening.

Business and establishment owners are urged to monitor the following link regularly to new guidelines that have been added in relation to the reopening of the country: www.sintmaartengov.org/coronavirus; go to the “State of Emergency Update and Re-opening Guidelines” tab.

