Missing person arrested on the French side | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In an update to the reported missing 21-year old, Police said on Saturday that the French authorities have arrested the man, but did not give any further details about the matter.

ARCHIVED: On Friday November 26th, 2021, a report of a “Missing Person” was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the mother of Shaquil “Shack” PRESCOTT born in Saint Martin, on 03 January 2000.

Shaquil “Shack” PRESCOTT was last seen by his mother a few days ago at Ginger Road in Cay Hill. He has since not returned home, nor contacted his mother or any other family member.

Shaquil is about 1.73 meters tall, slim build, dark skin complexion, black eyes and brown hair (locks) and is 21 years old. He was last seen wearing grey shirt and an unknown-colored pants.

The police department is seeking the assistance from the community to help locate Shaquil “Shack” PRESCOTT.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Police Force: 54-22222 or the emergency number 911.

Also if you are Shaquil “Shack” PRESCOTT and you are reading this then please do contact your mother to let her know that everything is okay with you. (KPSM)