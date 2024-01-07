Moratorium on Gas Stations | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (Ministry TEATT), announces that the moratorium of October 31, 2000, on the issuance of business licenses for gasoline stations has been replaced with the following: i. No business licenses for gas stations will be issued until further notice. ii. The Minister of TEATT may deviate from point I, if the applicant represents (an) alternative fuel brand (s) and/or supplier (s) and is able to offer lower fuel prices.

iii. Point I is not applicable to a change of location (address change) for licensed gas stations. iv. The moratorium on gas stations dated October 31, 2000, is hereby withdrawn.

Interested parties must submit an application to the Minister of TEATT via the department of Economic Licenses, located at counter B at the Government Administration Building.

In addition to the application requirements to obtain a business license, applicants must submit the following: i. Desired location; ii. Proof of sufficient financing; iii. Details on the fuel supplier including: Pricing, Contracts, Quality etc.; iv. Business case showing how the entity to maintain low pricing while adhering to applicable taxes locally.

Applicants may be called in to present their applications to (and discuss such with) the committee. Additional documents may also be requested by the committee.

The policy document in its entirety can be found by visiting: www.sintmaartengov.org